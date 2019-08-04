|
MCDANIEL, Nettie 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Nettie was born in Middletown, Ohio to Fred & Tiny Moody. She later relocated to Dayton, Ohio where she married her husband of over 70 years, Ernest McDaniel. Nettie worked as a beautician in her early years and was employed by Jefferson Township Schools for 30 years, before she retired as nutrition supervisor at Blairwood Elementary. Nettie loved serving the Lord and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; sister, Robertine Clark; son, Jerry McDaniel and five grandchildren. Nettie leaves to cherish her memory; seven children, Reginald (Beverly) McDaniel, Bernadette Wills, Artis (Ellen) McDaniel, Donnie McDaniel, Cherylyn Greene, Nathaniel McDaniel and La-Tanya (Michael) Finley; special granddaughter whom she lovingly raised, Natasha (Craig) Grooms; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Anthony (Sandra) Clark. Nettie, affectionately called "Moe" will be loved and remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends at 10 AM until Homegoing Service at 11 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Dr. Craig S. High, Senior Pastor, eulogist. Evangelist Teresa High, officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019