Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nettie McDaniel Obituary
MCDANIEL, Nettie 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Nettie was born in Middletown, Ohio to Fred & Tiny Moody. She later relocated to Dayton, Ohio where she married her husband of over 70 years, Ernest McDaniel. Nettie worked as a beautician in her early years and was employed by Jefferson Township Schools for 30 years, before she retired as nutrition supervisor at Blairwood Elementary. Nettie loved serving the Lord and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; sister, Robertine Clark; son, Jerry McDaniel and five grandchildren. Nettie leaves to cherish her memory; seven children, Reginald (Beverly) McDaniel, Bernadette Wills, Artis (Ellen) McDaniel, Donnie McDaniel, Cherylyn Greene, Nathaniel McDaniel and La-Tanya (Michael) Finley; special granddaughter whom she lovingly raised, Natasha (Craig) Grooms; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Anthony (Sandra) Clark. Nettie, affectionately called "Moe" will be loved and remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends at 10 AM until Homegoing Service at 11 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Dr. Craig S. High, Senior Pastor, eulogist. Evangelist Teresa High, officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now