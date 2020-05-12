Home

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Nettie METCALF


1926 - 2020
Nettie METCALF Obituary
METCALF, Nettie Pearl Age 94, of Dayton, OH; died Saturday May 9, 2020 at Kingston of Miamisburg. Nettie was born in KY on April 11, 1926 to the late James and Loretta (Cox) Brineger. Nettie was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Metcalf. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Robbins, her son, Harold Metcalf; one grandchild; numerous step children and step grandchildren; her sister, Ora Erisman; her two brothers, Lester and James Brineger. A Graveside Service will be 1pm Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Landall Smith officiating. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020
