Neva DENNING
1933 - 2020
DENNING, Neva J. Neva J. Denning, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Neva was born in Foster, Kentucky, on August 4, 1933, to the late Carl and Kathleen (Routt) Allender. Neva had a heart of gold and was a devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her love and care will always be present with those that she touched. Neva is survived by her children, Paul (Malinda) Denning and Lara Richter; her grandchildren; Elizabeth Ann Smith, Rebecca Jean Smith, Kristin Marie Denning, Amanda Nicole (Sam) Kaufman and Mathew Jordan Denning; her great-grandchildren, Sadie Marie Suggs, Jayden Mathew Suggs, Kylie Nicole Kaufman and Gage Michael Kaufman; her sister, Emma Lee Stuart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Neva was preceded in death by her companion, Willard Denning and many brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral service, at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
