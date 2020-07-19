Neva MOSES

MOSES (Eby), Neva Jo Age 86, a longtime resident of New Lebanon, Ohio, and more recently Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed suddenly from this earth to eternal life with her risen Savior Jesus Christ the morning of Sunday, July 12, 2020. Neva Jo (Eby) Moses was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18, 1934, the second of five children to Vernie L. and Ruth Helen (Pottenger) Eby. She was a 1951 graduate of Lanier High School in Preble County. Her family moved to New Jersey for a few years and then replanted roots in Ohio. After their HS romance, she married Larry Moses in 1952, and served as an Army wife when Larry was on active duty during the Korean Conflict. She was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Farmersville, Ohio, where she served as its first parish secretary, sang in the choir and always had candy for children. She was a secretary also for many years at New Lebanon Middle School (1965-1980) and Thal-Mor Associates in Moraine (1981-1996). As a patriotic American, she partnered with Larry in the Jaycees, Rotary and Lions Clubs to support their community and in sponsoring international HS exchange students. She enjoyed wearing brightly colored lipstick, travel adventures, flower gardening, sewing including alterations for others, helping harvest the Moses vegetable garden and canning, the companionship of her cats, music and musicals, playing pool, card and computer games, doing puzzles, and eating BLTs, tacos, chocolate ice cream and Esther Price candy. Faithful, good-humored and loving, she was a "can do" helpmate for her husband Larry; an even- tempered and supportive mother; a humble, thoughtful and fun grandmother; and an especially kind aunt, friend and co-worker who had a genuinely beautiful smile, laugh and soul. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Jim) Gates, of Surprise, Arizona; daughters, M.Ed. retired NBCT teacher Debra (M.Div Steve) Frary of Youngsville, North Carolina, and USNR-Retired LCDR Julia (USN CDR and MBA Kevin) Johnston and grandchildren, Kevin Tyler Johnston and Kathryn Johnston of St. Johns, Florida; brothers-in-law Harold (Delores) Moses of New Lebanon and Stephen (Regina) Moses of West Alexandria, Ohio; especially close niece Bonnie Buckingham (Steve) Kitchens of Kettering; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; her sisters, Nancy Buckingham and Ruth Helen Cohee, and her brother, John "Jack" V. Eby. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 pm followed immediately by a 1:00 pm memorial service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway, Farmersville, OH 45325 and then a graveside service at Twin Valley Cemetery in Preble Co. For public health, there will be hand sanitizer, required masks, social distancing, 50% capacity and the service recorded and shared. Memorial contributions may be mailed to ODVN.org
which helps Ohio people and communities at 1855 E. Dublin- Granville Road, Suite 301, Columbus, OH 43229 or online to Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
). Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com
. Handwritten remembrances preferred and may be sent to or left at the church.