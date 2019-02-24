RODGERS, Nevella R. Aged 95 of Washington Township passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Nevella was born in Osborn, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Florence Wantz. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rodgers in 1985. She retired from Delco, a division of General Motors in 1988. Nevella spent her years after retirement relishing in the company of her children and grandchildren and in recent years her great grandchildren. She traveled with her family to Florida and South Carolina yearly, never missed a celebration for birthdays or holidays, and played cards with lifelong friends every Tuesday. She had a full and fun filled life of adventure, gave so much to others, and always had a smile on her face. Nevella is survived by her son, William C. Rodgers (Kathleen) of Chesterland, Ohio, daughter, Sallyann McNew (Tim) of Springboro, 5 grandchildren, Michael (Heather) of Mason, Nicole (Wayne) of Mentor, Erin (Ben) of Springboro, Megan (Alex) of Willoughby Hills, Kelsey of Novelty, Ohio, and 10 great grandchildren; Owen, Alex, Ryan, Reagan, Benjamin, Lexi, Jacob, Noah, Charles, and Katelyn. Interment will be a private family service at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio in the Wantz Family Plot followed by a luncheon celebrating her life. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary