|
|
ADAIR, Nicholas R. Age 29, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Nick graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School and attended the University of Dayton. He loved basketball and was passionate about all aspects of the game. Nick's love of basketball was rivaled only by the love and admiration he showed his nephew, Vinny. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sammie Adair; and by an aunt, Janie Cole. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Gayle Adair; brother, Matt (Mary) Adair; nephew, Vinny Adair; grandparents, Robert and Donna Ptacek and Oleta Adair; Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and by his loving dogs, Bailey and Lucy. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019