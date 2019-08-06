Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Boshart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Boshart


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Boshart Obituary
BOSHART, Nicholas Ladd Age 36 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 2001. Nicholas was a Respiratory Therapist at Miami Valley Hospital South. He coached the Centerville Wee Elks, the Centerville Hustle Basketball and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He is survived by his fianc?: Amy Price, children: Cayden, Lily and Easton, parents: Scott and Rhonda (Ladd) Boshart of Washington Twp., brother and sister-in-law: Rion and Allison Boshart of Brookville, niece and goddaughter: Lilah Boshart, niece: Charlotte Boshart, nephew: Benjamin Boshart, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Annabelle and Maurice Boshart and Lloyd and Ruth Ladd, uncles: Tim Kroll, Gary Boshart and cousin: Todd Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund to be established for his children. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now