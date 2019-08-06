|
BOSHART, Nicholas Ladd Age 36 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 2001. Nicholas was a Respiratory Therapist at Miami Valley Hospital South. He coached the Centerville Wee Elks, the Centerville Hustle Basketball and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He is survived by his fianc?: Amy Price, children: Cayden, Lily and Easton, parents: Scott and Rhonda (Ladd) Boshart of Washington Twp., brother and sister-in-law: Rion and Allison Boshart of Brookville, niece and goddaughter: Lilah Boshart, niece: Charlotte Boshart, nephew: Benjamin Boshart, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Annabelle and Maurice Boshart and Lloyd and Ruth Ladd, uncles: Tim Kroll, Gary Boshart and cousin: Todd Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund to be established for his children. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019