CASPERSEN, Nicholas Adam 12/12/1984 - 11/16/2019. Nick had such a big heart and touched so many lives. He left such a big mark on this earth and will never be forgotten. He is survived by his mother and father, Tammye Corey and Douglas Caspersen. He is also survived by his siblings, Tiffany Bailey, Brandan Capersen, Christie Best, Christopher Caspersen, and Heather Caspersen. He will be remembered by many more nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many close friends. Services will be held at a later date. Rest in peace sweet Nick.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019