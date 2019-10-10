|
GEORGOPOULOS, Nicholas 89, of Middletown, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born in Polikarpi, Greece on February 11, 1930 to his parents, Konstantinos and Petrini (Hagianagnostou) Georgopoulos. Nick immigrated to the United States in October,1956. He was brought to Middletown by his uncle, Gus Christy, and ultimately made Middletown his home. He met his wife, Maria Hagiapostolou, in Middletown, and they were married on January 7, 1962. His friendly demeanor, caring nature and strong work ethic led to the success of several businesses. Along with his cousin and lifelong business partner, Stratton Papakirk, he eventually became the co-owner of Christy's Market, and they later established/operated P&G Food Mart. Along with his wife Maria, they co-founded Grecian Delight Restaurant with Stratton and Stratton's wife, Georgia. A friend to everyone he met, he was always ready to share a smile and a story. A dedicated man to his faith and family, he was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown, where he served in several positions on the parish council. He was also very active with the Fraternal Order of AHEPA, where he was a member for over 60 years. Mr. Georgopoulos is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria; three children, Dino (Carrie) Georgopoulos, Tasos (Eileen) Georgopoulos, and Georgia (Randall) Hensley; four grandchildren, Stacey, Lauren, Katherine and Emily Georgopoulos; sister, Angeliki Kioultzopoulos, and many nieces and nephews in the U.S., Greece and Canada. Nick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Georgios and Efstratios Georgopoulos. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 with Father William Cassis officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044 with an AHEPA service at 6:00 pm and the Trisagion Service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2019