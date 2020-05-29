Nicholas KUZUJANAKIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUZUJANAKIS, Nicholas W. "Nick" Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Nick was a successful Car Salesman in the Dayton Area, retiring after many years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoyed playing golf and was a proud grandfather. Nick was preceded in death by his daughter, Krista Nicole; father, Gregor; and brother, Gregory. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Trish; mother, Hilde Kuzujanakis of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Keith & Dawn Kuzujanakis of Middletown; daughter & son-in-law, Kym & Nathan Brown of Clayton; step-daughter, Janell Collins of Centerville; sisters & brothers-in-law, Brigitte & Rich Yarbrough of Centerville, Marianne Kuzujanakis & Sanjay Kumar of MA; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kayla) Weaver, Andrew (Dani McCoppin) Weaver, Hailey (Joseph) Hanna, Olivia Weaver, Jeremiah Brown, and Dominic Kuzujanakis; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Anna and Evelyn; best friends, Denver & Tara Douglas; and many other relatives & friends. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In accordance with COVID-19, the family prefers that all those in attendance please wear face coverings and to only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. The funeral service will be held privately on Monday with Deacon Daniel Wade officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association in Nick's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved