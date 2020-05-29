KUZUJANAKIS, Nicholas W. "Nick" Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Nick was a successful Car Salesman in the Dayton Area, retiring after many years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoyed playing golf and was a proud grandfather. Nick was preceded in death by his daughter, Krista Nicole; father, Gregor; and brother, Gregory. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Trish; mother, Hilde Kuzujanakis of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Keith & Dawn Kuzujanakis of Middletown; daughter & son-in-law, Kym & Nathan Brown of Clayton; step-daughter, Janell Collins of Centerville; sisters & brothers-in-law, Brigitte & Rich Yarbrough of Centerville, Marianne Kuzujanakis & Sanjay Kumar of MA; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kayla) Weaver, Andrew (Dani McCoppin) Weaver, Hailey (Joseph) Hanna, Olivia Weaver, Jeremiah Brown, and Dominic Kuzujanakis; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Anna and Evelyn; best friends, Denver & Tara Douglas; and many other relatives & friends. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In accordance with COVID-19, the family prefers that all those in attendance please wear face coverings and to only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. The funeral service will be held privately on Monday with Deacon Daniel Wade officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association in Nick's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.