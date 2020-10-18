1/
NICHOLAS MONNIN
MONNIN, Nicholas J. "Nick" Nicholas J. Monnin (Nick) of Monnin Fruit Farm, a pillar of the Miami Valley Farming Community, passed away October 15, 2020, after a valiant fight. Nick is preceded in death by parents Roger and Phyllis Monnin. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Rita; daughter Nakina (David) Asher; son Shawn (Lisa) Flatt; his best friend and brother Glenn Monnin; sisters Debbie (Dave) Dahling, Valetta (Fred) Morris, Kathi (Clay) Groves, Janet (Alan) Andrews, Connie (Butch) Carlson; and especially proud of his two grandsons serving our country Layton Flatt and Logan Flatt and many relatives and friends. Nick Monnin was a humble, gentle giant who loved his family, his faithful dogs, and "the farm" the same farm where he was born and never left until he absolutely had to. God has called him to his home where those before him will welcome him with open arms. Nick loved working the land waking early and working late seamlessly with his brother and sisters. He did whatever it took to give the customers (which is thankful to them all) to give them the perfect fruits and vegetables. Until then he worried about frost, freeze and drought, prayed for rain and sunshine. Nick may the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (Timothy) Nick wanted no services. He asks you remember him with SMILES only. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
