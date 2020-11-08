1/1
Nicholas PARKER
1989 - 2020
PARKER, Nicholas W.

Age 31, of Trenton, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Middletown on June 7, 1989, the son of Larry L. and Karla

(Barnett) Parker. He was Vice President of Saw Tech Industrial Tooling, Inc. and worked for the company for 16 years. He married Rebekah Wentz on August 14, 2009, in Centerville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Rebekah Parker; his children, Brantley Parker and

Aubrey Parker, both at home; his mother, Karla Parker, Monroe; his grandparents, Jack and Joyce Barnett, Franklin; his sister, Jessica (Ben) Price, Trenton and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry L. Parker. Nick was a faithful husband and a wonderful father. He was a good provider for his family. He was a wonderful friend and loved by all who met him. His fun, loving personality will be greatly missed by all! He served God with his whole heart and loved his church family at Tri City Church of God. Private services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown with Pastors Calvin Price and Dwayne Platt officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
Woodside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
