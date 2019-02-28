|
RADER, Nicholas T. Age 49 of Dayton passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on February 26th, 2019 with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Evelyn and Albert McGarr. He is survived by his mother Melanie McGarr; daughter Crystal Rader and grandchildren Cameron and Austin, who were his heart; aunt and second mom Brenda Brooks; cousins Chris Northern, Trisha Moneagle, Jackie Heading (Carothers) and Charlotte Moneagle; and special friends Jennifer and Danny Youngerman. Nick was loved by many and will be deeply missed my all who knew him. The visitation will be 9:30-10:30am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30am with Pastor Pamela Wantz officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019