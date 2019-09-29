Home

Nicholas RITZ


1933 - 2019
Nicholas RITZ Obituary
RITZ, Nicholas J. Age 86, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Nick was employed for many years at Entemann's Bakery. He is survived by a son, Nick A. Ritz; and a daughter, Shelley (Mike) Lagano; sister, Elva; and by six grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:30. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
