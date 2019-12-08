|
SHACKLEFORD, Nicholas L. 47, was born June 6, 1972 in Dayton, OH. He passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 in Enid, OK after a battle with melanoma cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Lori (McCarter) of 20 years, 2 sons, Spencer and Luke, all of Enid, OK, mother, Kathy (Bob) Stanaford, father Larry (Carol)Shackleford, his brother Scott (Chi) Shackleford, sister, Holly (Jason) St. Pierre, all of Dayton, OH, and many other loving family and friends in Dayton and Enid. Nick graduated from Carroll Catholic H.S. Dayton in 1990. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 yrs. He was attending Wright State University when he met the love of his life, Lori. They moved all over the U.S. For Lori's military career. He graduated from Honolulu Police Academy and joined the Honolulu Police Dept. In 2014 he joined the Enid Police Dept. and earned the rank of Detective in 2016, working in the Internet Crimes Against Children division. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his loving family. Services honoring and celebrating the life of Detective Nicholas L. "Shack" Shackleford were held on Nov. 23, 2019 in Enid, OK. Military honors were conducted by the USAF Silver Talons Honor Guard. Police honors and the "Last Call" were conducted by the Enid Police Dept. Honor Guard. Condolences online at www.Brown-Cummings.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019