Nicholas SMITH
1947 - 2020
SMITH, Nicholas T. Nicholas T. Smith, 72, of Reily Township, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton, on September 22, 1947, to parents, Lawrence and Violet Faye (Slagle) Smith. Nic enjoyed being outdoors and had been a farmer for 35 years. He also was self-employed in carpet & flooring installation. Nic is survived by his sisters, Margaret Bilger & Theresa Siordian; brother, Jake (Susan) Smith; and many loving nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Andrea Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Reily Community Center at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
