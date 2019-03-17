UPHOFF, Nicholas James Departed this life on Tuesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 40, but not before contributing his vital organs, body tissue, skin grafts, and more to benefit others. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Lucille (Walsh) Martin of Grand Island, NE; paternal grandparents, Ernest J. and Alice (Dutcher) Uphoff of Hebron, NE. He is survived by his parents, Harriet L. Uphoff and James K. Uphoff. Nicholas was educated at Oakwood City Schools and graduated in 1997. He attended the College of Charleston (SC) and graduated with a BA in Communications from Wright State University in Dec. 2002. Nicholas worked for Lexis-Nexis for 16 years in various positions of customer service. In 2016 they brought him back from Raleigh, NC to train local people. Nicholas drew upon his parent's career long experience as educators to create his own unique "Key Essentials" curriculum which was well received by Lexis-Nexis officials. Nicholas was well known for recognizing individuals in all areas of customer service for the excellent service they provided. He'd write letters, send cards, and even sent flowers on occasion. Nicholas lived his profession fully! He moved back to Dayton in April 2017 to continue his career at Lexis-Nexis and to support his aging parents. Nicholas loved animals and his 10 month old puppy, Amaya who is missing him. He enjoyed landscaping and all the colors nature had to offer. Memorial Service will take place at 2pm on Saturday, March 23 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 4:30pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Nicholas' name to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pk., Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary