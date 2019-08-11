|
ZANTAL, Nicholas A. Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Nicholas was a retired Teacher from Dayton Public Schools with over 30 years of service. He graduated 70 years ago from Salem High School, a graduate of Miami of Ohio where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. Nicholas was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War, an avid cyclist, member of The Cycling Club and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L.; daughter & son-in-law, Susan Zantal & Kevin Johnson of CO; son & daughter-in-law, Steve & Linda Zantal of Dayton; grandchildren, Taylor & Austin Johnson, Adam Zantal; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 1:30 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, C/O Dayton Foundation, 40 North Main St. Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423 in Nicholas's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019