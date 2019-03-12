MORRIS, Nickolas J. Age 38, of Cedarville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 19, 1980 in Xenia. He was preceded in death by his mother: Sharon Bailey. Nick is survived by his wife: Amy (Colaw) Morris, whom he married July 17, 2004; his children: Devon, Alexis and Paislee Morris, all of Cedarville; his father: Roger (Kimberly) Morris of Clifton, OH; grandmothers: Marilyn Bailey of Cedarville and Nancy Morris of Xenia; sister: Kim (Criss) Snider of Jamestown; step-siblings: Travis (Trish) Morris; Brandon (Crystal) Morris and Megan Morris; nieces and nephews: Jordin and Justin Snider; Janelle Capehart, Aiden Hughes, Bridgette and Brice Perkins; his mother-in-law: Debbie Edgington and father-in-law: Mike (Nancy) Edgington; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Nick graduated from Cedarville High School and Greene County Career Center in 2000. For the past 23 years, Nick had been employed with Esterline & Sons Manufacturing. He was a hard worker. He was a member of the Greene County Cattlemens Association and enjoyed farming. He was active with his son's 4-H projects and enjoyed helping him show crossbreed cattle in the stock shows at the fair. He was a devoted husband and father and his greatest love was his wife and children. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Thursday, March 14th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Interment to follow in Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville, OH. Friends may call Thursday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary