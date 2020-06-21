WOODSON, Nickolas James "Nick" Age 24, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, where he had been a patient for five days. He was born February 6, 1996, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nick played on the football team when he was a student at Lebanon High School. He also enjoyed playing his guitar. He was a member of the First Church of God, Monroe, Ohio, and during his lifetime, had been involved in many of the children's and youth activities at the church. Nick was loved by so many and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Rev. Lawrence Woodson; and cousins, Morrance Harrison and Nena Harrison. He is survived by his mother, Amy Woodson; two sisters, Jade Woodson and Princess Dean; two brothers, Isaiah Floyd and Nathan Dean; his niece, Zuri Burt; his maternal grandmother, Doris Woodson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Nick's final resting place will be with his grandfather, Rev. Lawrence Woodson at Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at his church, Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Avenue, Monroe, Ohio, 45050 or to this website, www.herr-riggs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.