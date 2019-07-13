Di SALVO, Nicola Frank "Nick" Age 61, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Nick was born on December 6, 1957 in Dayton, OH to Rinaldo, Sr and Elena (Berardo) Di Salvo. He graduated from Fairmont West in 1976 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Nick proudly managed and operated Mamma Di Salvo's Italian Ristorante for 38 years. He was a proud member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and attended Fairhaven Church. Nick was passionate about his restaurant business and studying the bible. He loved fishing, attending church, and Bill's donuts. Nick enjoyed sports and was a huge fan of the Bengals, Cubs, and OSU football. Nick loved his boys and family beyond measure. His kind, humble demeanor made him a magnet for people. Nick is survived by his parents, children, Andrew (Elizabeth), Adam; brothers, Rinaldo, Jr. (Mindy), Roberto (Shari); nephews, Rinaldo III, Vincenzo; nieces, Gina and Abigail; former wife, Debra Robertson. Family will greet friends 2-6pm on Sunday, July 14 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 15 at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering. Entombment in David's Mausoleum. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Centerville First Responders and the ER Team at Miami Valley Hospital South. A special thank you to Dr. Clune, her team, and his nurse, Liz for their kindness, compassion, and top notch care of Nick and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Diabetes Assoc. of the Dayton Area, 2555 S. Dixie Dr. Ste 112, Moraine, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from July 13 to July 14, 2019