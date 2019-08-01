|
CLARK, Nikki Lynn Age 46, born December 30, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Stefan L. Clark; grandmother, Willie Mae Clark, and father, Ernest Artist. She leaves to cherish her memories and celebrate her life: mother and father, Lula M. Clark-Jones and Robert E. Jones; daughter, Tiara M. Mansell; sons, Joseph K. Smith Jr. (Ashley) and Da'Leonne L. Clark; grandchildren, Kyair, Xayden, Zaxton, Lay'veon and Joeley Smith; brothers, Brandon Nance, Lonnie Jones, Robert E. Jones, Emmett Jones, Ronald Duckett Sr. and Kenneth B. Duckett Sr.; sisters, Juanita Jones, Kenya Wagner and Tammie Artist; a host of family and friends who loved her infinitely. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019