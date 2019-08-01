Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Nikki Clark Obituary
CLARK, Nikki Lynn Age 46, born December 30, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Stefan L. Clark; grandmother, Willie Mae Clark, and father, Ernest Artist. She leaves to cherish her memories and celebrate her life: mother and father, Lula M. Clark-Jones and Robert E. Jones; daughter, Tiara M. Mansell; sons, Joseph K. Smith Jr. (Ashley) and Da'Leonne L. Clark; grandchildren, Kyair, Xayden, Zaxton, Lay'veon and Joeley Smith; brothers, Brandon Nance, Lonnie Jones, Robert E. Jones, Emmett Jones, Ronald Duckett Sr. and Kenneth B. Duckett Sr.; sisters, Juanita Jones, Kenya Wagner and Tammie Artist; a host of family and friends who loved her infinitely. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
