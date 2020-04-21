Home

Nina COLSON


1938 - 2020
COLSON, Nina Jo Age 81, of Hamilton passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 10, 1938 in Hamilton to Tilford and Lela (Wyatt) Harris. Nina was preceded in death by Infant Great Granddaughter Lillian Rose, Brother Kenneth Harris, Father, Mother Lela Reynolds and Step Father Floyd Reynolds. She is survived by her four children Ward (Mary) Colson of Richmond, IN, David Colson and Tammy Colson both of Hamilton, and Dean (Paula) Colson of Mason; grandchildren Bethany Colson, Nathaniel (Laurie) Colson, Noah (Katie) Colson, Rebekah Colson, Josiah (Macie) Colson, Shawn Colson, Nicholas (Jen) Colson, Brittany Colson, Amanda (Brian) Hayes, Chad Fagan, Zack (Katie) Colson, Kaylee Colson, Jonathan Colson and Emma Colson; 13 Great Grandchildren; sister-in-law Janet Harris of Oldsmar, Florida; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Nina graduated from Hamilton High in 1956. She worked at the Hamilton Journal News for more than 20 years. Nina was a lifelong member of West Side Baptist Church. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Nina Jo Colson will be private. Private graveside service will be at Rose Hill Burial Park and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family wants to thank the staff from Queen City Hospice for the special care they provided and a special thanks to her granddaughter Brittany Colson for the loving care she provided for Grandma. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2020
