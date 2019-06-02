FANNIN (Dorsey), Nina Lee 90, passed from this life Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence at the Trinity Station Assisted Living Facility in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Prior to that, she resided in Louisa, Kentucky and Xenia, Ohio. She was born April 1, 1928 in Nallen, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin and Nellie Hoke Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Marvin Dorsey, Jr. of Beckley, West Virginia and David Dorsey of Melbourne, Florida. Nina was married for 48 years to her late husband Wayne V. Fannin of Louisa, KY, and is survived by her two children, Kevin Fannin of Ironton, Ohio and Karen Stallings (husband Patrick) of Houston, Texas; her four grandchildren, Trevor Fannin (wife Mijung Kim) of Houston, Texas, Tara Fannin of Kansas City, Missouri, Jack Stallings and Lee Stallings, both of Houston, Texas; her two great grand-daughters, Sarah and Emma Fannin of Houston, Texas; her sisters-in-law Nancy Faye Brooke of The Villages, Florida and Ruth Dorsey of Beckley, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful friends, including those in the dining room at Trinity Station. Nina was a 1945 graduate of Nicholas County High School, Summersville, West Virginia. She attended Miami Jacobs School of Business, Dayton, Ohio, and retired from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, where she worked as an Executive Secretary in the School of Medicine. She was a loving wife and mother, and a proud, devoted grandmother and great grandmother. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Green Hills Chapter 567 Order of Eastern Star, where she received her 50-year pin in 2008. Nina's family is grateful for the loving care Nina received from her personal caregivers, Jill Koster, Connie Daniels, and Lavonna Borders, and from the staff of Trinity Station. A memorial service celebrating Nina's life will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 11:00am at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, 3409 13th Street, Ashland, Kentucky, following a private burial. Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary