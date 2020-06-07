Nina HAMILTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMILTON, Nina R. Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on June 2, 2020. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Crawford and Anna E. (Kirk) Crawford; her siblings, Luther (Buddy), Howard, Robert, Dorothy, Helen; her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Paul G. Hamilton, and daughter, Kathleen A. Fite. She is survived by her son-in-law, Bob Fite; son, Ken (Kim) Hamilton; daughter, Sue (Dan) Tong; grandchildren, Kristen (Everett Merling) Fite, Chandra (Leonard) Marciano, Tyler (Kathleen) Hamilton, Kara (Johnny Palumbo) Hamilton, Joshua (Michelle) Tong, Zachary (Genevieve) Tong, Noah Tong and great-grandchildren, AJ Marciano, Richard Marciano, Ellie Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. Nina was born in Sardinia, Ohio, and graduated from Sardinia High School in 1945. She moved to Dayton in 1950 after marrying Paul where she started her career as an avid homemaker. She loved to cook, bake, sew and quilt. She took a part-time job for Rike's Department Store, wrapping Christmas presents, then proceeded to settle into a full-time job until she retired more than 25 years later. Nina also enjoyed square dancing with Paul and she became an accomplished watercolorist later in life. Nina was a loving spouse and mother who enjoyed spending time and vacationing with her family. She was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and loved helping out with the annual flea market. Nina Hamilton's desire to assist those in need is best displayed by the joy she received from regularly donating blood to the American Red Cross, which she was able to do well into her eighties. The family would like to thank Brookhaven Retirement Community and Hospice for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved