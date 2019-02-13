|
|
HARTSOCK, Nina Ruth 88, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. She was born to Conley & Ressie (Thompson) Hartsock on Feb. 21, 1930 in Appalachia, Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Linville; grandson, David Linville; sisters, Helen Hartsock & Shirley Hampton; brothers, Paul & Harold Hartsock. Survived by her granddaughter, Missie Jo; sisters, Betty McNichols & Lois Coppock (Andrew); brother-in-law, Ron Hampton; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019