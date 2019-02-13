Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Nina HARTSOCK
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Nina HARTSOCK Obituary
HARTSOCK, Nina Ruth 88, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. She was born to Conley & Ressie (Thompson) Hartsock on Feb. 21, 1930 in Appalachia, Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Linville; grandson, David Linville; sisters, Helen Hartsock & Shirley Hampton; brothers, Paul & Harold Hartsock. Survived by her granddaughter, Missie Jo; sisters, Betty McNichols & Lois Coppock (Andrew); brother-in-law, Ron Hampton; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
