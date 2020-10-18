1/1
Nina ISAACS
1927 - 2020
ISAACS, Nina R. Age 93, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born August 11, 1927, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of Bige and Ollie (Puckett) Arvin. Nina was a member of Breiel Boulevard Church of God since 1973. She retired from McAlpins/Dillards after 21 years. Nina is preceded in death by her parents; 4 sisters, Irene, Jean, Dorothy and Wanda; 3 brothers, Walter, Charles and D. Arvin. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Tracy Isaacs; son, Phil (Marcie) Isaacs; daughter, Linda (Gary) Ross; 5 grandchildren, Adam (fiancé, Sarah) Ross, Stephanie (Alex) Svarda, Rachel (Jesse) Middleton, Ashley (Brandon) Sparkman and Jessica (Joe) Stanifer; 5 great-grandchildren, Evelyn Svarda, Leo Svarda, Rhett Sparkman, Joey Stanifer and Sophia Stanifer; sister, Cheryl (Frank) Lockett and many nieces and nephews. A visitation for Nina will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
