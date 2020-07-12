RIDDICK, Nina I. Nina I. Riddick, 95 of Oxford, formerly of Hamilton, entered into her long awaited Heavenly Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at The Knolls of Oxford. She was born on March 3, 1925, in Steele, Missouri, the daughter of the late James and Annie (Barley) Longacre. On December 13, 1945, she married Ira D. Riddick and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2009. Nina was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Liberty, Indiana. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis (DeRonna) Riddick and David (Betty) Riddick; four grandchildren, Ray (Angela), Chad, Deron Riddick and Courtney Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Lauren (Corey), Peyton, Paige, Victoria (Tanner), and Drew; one great-great-grandchild, Juliet Marie Flynn. Nina was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers and by 2 grandchildren, Debbie Kendra and Carly Jo. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of the staff at the Knolls of Oxford and also VITAS Hospice for their loving care. Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to her church, Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Liberty, Indiana, 47353. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com