Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
CHANNELL, Noah Matthew Age 17, of Kettering, OH passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Noah was born December 29, 2001 in Kettering to Matt and Tracy (Snell) Channell. He was so loved by all, but especially loved by his Mom and Dad. We love you son! Family will greet friends from 4-6pm on Friday, December 27, with a service at 6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
