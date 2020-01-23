|
STEPHENS, Noble Eugene Affectionately known as Papaw Nobe, died peacefully ten days before his 100th birthday. Born on January 28, 1920 in Tennessee, Noble lived a full and wonderful life. He was the last surviving member of his family that included 7 siblings, and was preceded in death by his wife, Lecta and also his son-in-law Michael Locke. He is survived by his only daughter Gretchen Locke, his grandchildren Angela Frankmann (Paul), Melissa Quilty (Scott), and Mark Locke (Karen) and 10 great grandchildren. Noble was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. Kind, humble, and generous are just a few of the ways he will be remembered. He will also be remembered as a great storyteller, and he had an amazing life full of experiences to share. A chance encounter with his high school chemistry teacher at a Tennessee coal mine commissary brought Noble to Dayton where he settled with his wife, Lecta. He proudly served in WWII as a Sherman tank radio operator, participating in the Battle of the Bulge and other operations across Germany, culminating at Leipzig at the time of Germany's surrender. Following his retirement from Hobart Industries, he spent his free time becoming a master gardener. His tomatoes were legendary, and he was so happy to share the bushels he grew with everyone he knew. He also was an avid fisherman, and loved spending his time on the edge of any lake catching all kinds of fish that he would freeze and save up for a huge end of season fish fry. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds, rarely missing a game, and always hoped for the return of seasons as successful as the days of THE BIG RED MACHINE. The UD Flyers couldn't have had a bigger fan. In fact, the night before his passing he was thrilled to watch the St. Louis game that ended with a 3 point buzzer beater win for the Flyers. He was so happy about that win that he exclaimed that it was the best game he had ever seen. We are celebrating Noble's 100th birthday and the good life of this kind and gentle man on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 1:30- 3:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at Southminster Presbyterian Church at 7001 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45458. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations should be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020