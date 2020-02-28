|
FRITZSCHE, Noel C. Age 74, of Carlisle, OH, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born February 4, 1946, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Nellie (Neal) and Oscar H. Fritzsche. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold. He was a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam Era. Noel retired from AK Steel in 2006 after 37 years of service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Remick) Fritzsche; 3 daughters, Hope Wilson, Charity (Carl) Aleshire and Faith Ensor; 7 grandchildren, Madison, Tyler, Kyle, Ciera, Brittaney, Kyleigh and Aubrey; 2 great-granddaughters, Vanessa and Veronica; his brother Donald (Sandra) Fritzsche; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4 - 6 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Avenue, Carlisle, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. The Graveside Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3rd, at Dayton National Cemetery ~ with Funeral Procession forming at 10:30 a.m. at the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2020