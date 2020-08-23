1/1
Noelle Abramowicz
ABRAMOWICZ, Noelle Age 42, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born December 19, 1977, in Hayward, CA, to the late Robert Abramowicz and Jan Christensen. In addition to her parents, Noelle was preceded in death by her step-father, Dean Christensen and maternal grandparents, Jerrold and Dorris MacPherson. Noelle was a 1996 graduate of Northridge High School. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry Payne; brother, Evan (Angela) Christensen; nieces and nephews, Anniah, Peyton and Noah Christensen; uncle, Gene (Terry) MacPherson and numerous cousins, dear friends, and extended family in Ohio, California, and Netherlands. Noelle enjoyed music and going to concerts, scrapbooking, gardening, fashion, shopping, collecting Hello Kitty, and being with her friends. She loved going to movies, restaurants, and traveling with Jerry. A Celebration of Noelle's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National MS Society, in Noelle's memory. To share a memory of Noelle or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
