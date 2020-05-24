|
|
GIFREDA, Noëlle Walker Age 80, of Dayton, formerly Columbus, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Noelle was born on December 25, 1939 to John and Mary (MacQuarrie) Walker in East Chicago, IL. She held degrees from Hanover College and Baldwin Wallace College. Noelle was an Elder of the Presbyterian Church and longtime member at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. Music was an integral part of her life. Noelle sang with her daughters in Sweet Adelines, International, first joining the Columbus Chapter in 1980; performed annually with Vaud-Villities; and sang in the choirs at Overbrook Presbyterian (Columbus) and most recently Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church (Dayton). Noelle was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Jim Gifreda. She is survived by her children, Laura (Janice Crawley) Gifreda, Jim (Carolyn) Gifreda, Karen (David) Johns; grandchildren, Lauren (Jon) Nitz, David Gifreda, Jennifer (Tyler) Laffin, Christopher, Katie, and A.J. Johns; 1 great-granddaughter, Mira, two great-grandsons, Jackson and Wyatt; brother, Mac (Mary Jo) Walker; sister, Holly (Geof) Finkels) Walker; many nieces and nephews. A service will take place at a later date at Sugar Creek Presbyterian, 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, with and inurnment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. In memory of Noelle, contributions may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, International Friendships, Inc., 1520 Old Henderson Rd #200, Columbus, OH 43220, Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440, or Gem City Sweet Adelines, P.O. Box 41445 Dayton, OH 45441-0445. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by Bethany Village. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020