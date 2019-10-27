Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Nola Dotson Obituary
DOTSON, Nola Emma The most darling angel, that ever graced the Earth, was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Jellico, Tennessee. In 1957 she moved to Dayton. Nola worked at Dayton Mental Health Center for 33 yrs. She would go on to work at Dr. James Apesos office for 22 yrs. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Garfield; her son, David; and her daughter-in-law, Iris. She is survived by sons, Gary, Michael, Ron and Marc; grandson, Gary; and great-grandkids, Alec and Kylie. The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
