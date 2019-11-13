|
|
JOHNSON-SORRELL, Nola B. Age 94, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Tuesday November 12, 2019, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Menifee County, Kentucky, on August 5, 1925, to the late Iva (Collinsworth) and Kelly Ratliff, Sr. In her early years, she owned and operated Nola's Beauty Shop in Dayton, OH.; and later in life worked at Carrollton Envelope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Denver Johnson (1990), and her second husband, Robert "Bob" Sorrell (2014); her 7 siblings, Gladys Fern Helton, Scoby Ratliff, Kelly Ratliff Jr., Kathleen Rose, Farrell Ratliff, Harold Ratliff, and Cecil Ratliff. Nola is survived by her brother, Dr. Earl (Dora) Ratliff; her brother-in-law, Mark Rose, Sr.; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Ratliff; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ( 1 1/2 hours prior to the Service) Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp, officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019