Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Church
5300 Philadelphia Dr.
Dayton, OH
HARLAMERT, Nolan Harley Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was the former co-owner of Harlamert Foods and later worked as a salesman for L.J. Bugle. Nolan was a longtime member of Shiloh Church where he served as head usher and building supervisor. He was also an avid bowler and was formerly in charge of the Dayton Area Bowling Association. He is survived by his brother: Earl (Susie) Harlamert, nieces: Tina Kelly, Debbie Harlamert, Tonya Beson-Tiemann, Gloria Christman, nephews: David Harlamert, Steve Harlamert, great nieces, great nephews, step-children: Maryann and Steve and many loving members of the Sipos family, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Orin and Gertrude (Rodock) Harlamert, wife: Evelyn Harlamert, brother: John Harlamert and sister: Susie Myers. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Shiloh Church (5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be at Shiloh Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church. Online condolences may be made at www. KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019
