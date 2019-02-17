|
|
INGRAM-LANE, Nonica L. Age 46, of Dayton, departed this life February 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, February 18, 2019 at MT. MORIAH MBC, 301 Mia Ave., with Pastor Herman L. Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019