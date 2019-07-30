|
ANDERSON, Nora Jane Born March 11, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to Vivian C. and Jean C. Allen Anderson. Passed away July 22, 2019 age 62. She was preceded in death by her father Vivian, one son Stephen T. Anderson, and one brother Michael E. Allen, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Jean C. Allen Anderson, one son Kenneth D. Anderson (Ede), three brothers: Carl S. Anderson (Stephanie), Victor E. Anderson, and Embry E. Anderson; three sisters: AuDrene E. Anderson, Pamela J. Anderson, and Eva D. Anderson, one granddaughter Zoe S. Anderson, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 12pm until time of service 1pm at Second Baptist Church, 116 S. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Bishop Mark L. Monroe, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019