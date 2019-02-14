|
|
HEINRICH (Duckworth), Nora "Nonie" Age 85 passed away Feb. 10. Nora Katherine Duckworth was born on Oct. 18, 1933 in Dennison, Texas. She graduated Southern Methodist University with a nursing degree. After graduation she joined the Air Force where she had 10 years active duty as nurse & flight nurse. She met her husband Raymond Heinrich in the Air Force and they were married January 23, 1969. She had 25 years of Civil Service at WPAFB. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Kurt. Nonie enjoyed time with friends & family, shopping, & going to the theatre. She donated her body to Wright State Anatomical Research. Services pending...
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019