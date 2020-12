Nora Belle Pyles, age 87, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of the late John & Lovina (Tolle) Post on July 4, 1933 in Peebles, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents & sister Judy. Nora is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Marlin Pyles; daughters, Sherry (Mark) Fenters of Springfield, Terri Pyles of Urbana; brother, Phil Post of Springfield; sister, Iris McIntosh of New Carlisle; grandchildren, Jason (Casey Durig) Fenters, Matthew (Alley Standley) Pyles; great-grandchildren, Carter, Layne, & Caiden; cousin and best friend, Janice Champ; beloved dog, Dusty; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Nora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years she was a member of a bowling league, however in her free time she enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 9:30AM - 11:30AM, at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where funeral services will begin at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.RichardsRaffandDunbar.com