Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
6696 Springboro Pike
Dayton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
6696 Springboro Pike
Dayton, OH
Norbert Barhorst Obituary
BARHORST, Norbert Joseph Born in Newport, OH passed away on March 16, 2019, on his 93rd birthday. Graduate of Fairview HS, US Navy WWII Veteran, 42-yr career at NCR. Owner of Mr. B's Pop Shop at the Greene Co. Parachute Center. Member of St. Henry Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anna M. (Werling) Barhorst, and children: Lynne Barst, Joe Barhorst, Mel (Mike) Kerr, Betse (Doug) O'Keefe, Ann Barhorst, and Teri (Scott) Inskeep. 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Son, Steve; Brothers Bob, Jack, Jim, and Tom; Sister-in-law Dorothy, and Infant Sister Rose. Survived by siblings: Dick (Kathleen) Barhorst, Pat Reynolds, and Ruth Hopkins, Sisters-in-law: Rose Mary, Paulette, and Corky Barhorst. Arrangements by Sanner Funeral Home. Services Thurs., March 21st at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:30am-12:00; Mass of Christian Burial at Noon; followed by Interment at Calvary Cemetery and lunch at St. Henry's Parish Activity Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Network, www.honorflight.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
