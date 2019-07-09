BARHORST, Norbert W. 80 of Beavercreek Ohio, gained his Freedom from pain and suffering by going home with our Heavenly Father on July 4th, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. Norbert is survived by his loving Wife, Janice (McHugh) Barhorst "his Sweetie" of 20 years. Also, survived by his Daughter, Kimberly Friend and significant other, John Hughes of Piqua, Ohio, Three Step Children, Georgia (Randall) Shroyer of Springfield, Ohio, Roger (Rhonda) Slone of Springfield, Ohio, Danny (Lisa) Slone of Fairborn, Ohio, Six Grandchildren, Misty Selanders of Sidney, Ohio, Christy (Justin) Hilleary of Troy, Ohio, James (Jessica) Mote of Bradenton, Florida and Gabreal Felton of Piqua, Ohio. Norbert had 6 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great- Great Grandchildren, Brother, Carl (Joann) Barhorst, Sisters, Betty Pemberton, formally of Piqua, Ohio, Marlene Stahl, formally of Piqua, Ohio. Norbert was born on September 27th 1938, in Newport Ohio to Leo and Ida Barhorst, formally of Piqua, Ohio who precedes in him Heaven. Also preceded in Heaven with Sister, Lucielle Barhorst. Norbert Graduated from Piqua High School. Norbert proudly served the United States of America Army during Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge. Norbert Retired from Harrison Radiator, a division of General Motors in Moraine, Ohio. Norbert was a member of the Red Shirts Guys from the Senior Center of Beavercreek where he enjoyed shooting pool and other community events. Also, Norbert was an avid fisherman and boater and took many trips to Canada and Lake Erie to do his best fishing. Norbert went on several Mission Trips to the Holy Lands and to Honduras where he helped build Churches and beds for school students. Norbert had a passion of speaking God's word to everyone he met. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Christian Assembly of God, located at 327 South Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio, Thursday, July 11th with Visitation beginning at 12:30p.m until time of Funeral Service which begins at 1:30pm. Burial will take place at the Heritage Hills Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to U.D. CHI ALPHA. Send donations to U.D. CHI ALPHA 1390, Forest Lane, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Make checks or money orders payable to: Dayton XA ( UD XA, on Memo line) or give online at daytonxa.org/give Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019