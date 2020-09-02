1/1
Rev. Norbert BURNS
BURNS, Rev. Norbert Clifford, SM MARIANIST (1924-2020) Father Norbert Burns, SM died on August 28, at the age of 96, and with 77 years of religious life in the Society of Mary. Fr. Burns, the son of Clifford Burns and Julia (Gardner) Burns was a native of Cleveland. His sister Marilyn survived him by three days and passed away August 31. Fr. Burns attended Cathedral Latin School. After graduating, he entered the Marianist Novitiate and began his lifelong commitment to the Society of Mary. Fr. Burns taught in the Religious Studies Department at the University of Dayton for 50 years. Fr. Burns taught, mentored and counseled over 27,000 students during his illustrious tenure at UD. For many years, Fr. Burns hosted a local radio program devoted to his ministry of Marriage Counseling. Visitation: Thursday, September 3, 3 to 5 pm at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton OH 45430. We regret that the Mass of Christian Burial will have to be PRIVATE due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns. The Mass (5:15 pm) will be live streamed at https://qac-ohio.org. Click on the "Live Streaming QAC" button and scroll to the Funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John
Funeral services provided by
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
