|
|
GRANT, Norbert Gene Age 74, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Norb was born in Cincinnati on April 24, 1945, the son of Alexander and Catherine (Hartman) Grant. He was a 1963 graduate of McNicholas High School. AlC Grant, US Air Force, served His country with honor from August 22, 1963 to February 1, 1967. Norb retired from the United States Post Office and had been a member of the Amvets 1983 and Eagles 407. Survivors include his children, Monica (Bob) Zimmers, Kevin (Jenny) Grant and Jeremy (Brecken) Grant; grandchildren, Layla, Kayla, Isabella, Grace and John Grant; siblings, Sandy Maddux, Pat Bodnar (Bob), Joe (Sue) Grant, GeorgeAnn Kennedy (Paul), Mary Helen Dangerfield, Greg (Cindy) Grant, Pete (Gwen) Grant, Steve (Jana) Grant, Terry Bryson (Mick), John (Carolyn) Grant, Gerry Dryden, Bobby Grant and Doug (Vev) Grant; other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Alexander Grant; siblings Alex Grant and Cathy Smith and brothers-in-law, Dave Dryden and Russell Maddux. Family members would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Jennifer Winters and the staff at for their support and tender care. Services are private. Colligan Funeral Home. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019