MYERS, Norbert E. 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 15, 1933 in Miamisburg, the son of Herman and Orpha (Moyer) Myers. Norbert was a 1951 graduate of Miamisburg High School and a 1957 graduate of Sinclair Community College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from NCR after 40 years of service. Norbert was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf, travel, fishing, and skiing and was an avid fan of the Miamisburg Vikings, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Bengals. As a devoted family man, his greatest joy was found in spending time with his grandchildren, and attending their many sporting events and dance competitions. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanine (Shafer) Myers; children, Doug (Beth) Myers, Cindi (Drew) Fox, Mike (Nancy) Myers, and Jennifer (Dwight) Bartlett; grandchildren, Kelsey and Logan Myers, Evan, Olivia, and Kyle Fox, Alison and Luke Myers, and Chloe Bartlett; brothers, Richard, Herman (Sandra) and Lloyd Myers; sister, Barb Myers; brother-in-law, Ben Leeson; sister-in-law, Bev Myers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carroll and Donnie Myers; and his sister, Faye Leeson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020