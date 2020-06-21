Norbert MYERS
MYERS, Norbert E. 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. James United Methodist Church, Miamisburg. Friends may visit prior to the service from 10 AM 12 PM. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
