Norbert MYERS

MYERS, Norbert E. 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. James United Methodist Church, Miamisburg. Friends may visit prior to the service from 10 AM 12 PM. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.