NORBERT RISCH
RISCH, Norbert W. 79, of Middletown, passed away on July 10th at PAM Specialty Hospital in Miamisburg, OH. He was born on December 3, 1940, in College Corner, IN, to Charles & Esther (Baudendistel) Risch. Norbert honorably served our country in the US Marine Corps. from 1959 to 1964 and worked for 32 years at Ford Motor Co. in Connersville, IN. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Billie Risch; Brother, Melvin (Joy) Risch; Sister, Betty Ketring and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Risch and sisters, Marilyn Bell, Gail Gann and Jane Martin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from Noon-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial Contributions can be made to: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
