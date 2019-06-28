Home

Norbert Trangenstein

Norbert Trangenstein Obituary
TRANGENSTEIN, Norbert Age 92 of Brookville, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. He is survived by his 4 children: John (Becky) Trangenstein of Durham, NC a PhD Professor Emeritus at Duke University, Mary (Dan) Velikan of Manistee, MI a Masters Degree in Finance, Trish Trangenstein of Brentwood, TN PhD Retired Professor of Nursing Informatics at Vanderbilt University, and Thomas (Cindy) Trangenstein of Brookville a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA), 1 sister, Dorothy Kolb, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Eggers), his parents: Margaret and Hugo Trangenstein, 4 brothers Walter, Richard, Ray and Robert and 1 sister, Lucille Wedding. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 28, 2019
