THOMAS, Noriene Mae On Wednesday August 14th, Noriene Mae Thomas left this world surrounded by family and joined her loved ones at heaven's gate. Noriene was born in Richwood, West Virginia to Elizabeth (Ocie) and George (Dewey) Davis. She married Rev. Edward Thomas and they later moved to Dayton in 1953. She was a lifetime member of the Church of God, Cleveland TN and was employed at McCalls and Lasermike Inc. She was loved by her family, friends, co workers and church family. She was known for her sense of humor and her peanut butter milkshakes were the best. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family over the telephone. Noriene will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Rev. Edward Thomas, her parents George and Elizabeth and siblings Betty Joe, Glen Doris, Bob, Junior, Paul, Avenell, Phyllis and Bill. She is survived by her two children Darlene Holland and Jerry (Dawn) Thomas; grandchildren Dayne, Joel (Ryah), Corey (Krisha), Jamie, Tara (Jeremy) West and Stacey (Alan) Brown; great grandchildren Morgan, Tommy, Ava, Mara, and Julian; sisters Sharon (Bill) Miller, Barbara (Benny) Smith and a host of nephews and nieces including Judy (John) Combs. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek OH 45432. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral services at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH. To leave a memory of Noriene or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019