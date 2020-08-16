1/
Norine BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Norine 77, of Springfield, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Hudson; daughter, Diana Malott; and sister, Pat Hudson. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Baker; Children, Tommy (Jodie) Bowen, Mary (Mark) Smith, Donny (Connie) Bowen, Charles (Christina) Bowen, and Jason (Michelle) Baker; brothers, John, Merele, Philip, and French Hudson; sisters, Norma and Ola Hudson; and many loving grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5pm-7pm. Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11am at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek. 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved